CAPE TOWN Oct 17 South African national oil company PetroSA has concluded a deal in Ghana which gives it access to crude from the huge Jubilee Field, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We have bought Sabre Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd in Ghana, which gives us access to Jubilee Field and provides a strategic entry into the prolific Gulf of Guinea," Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo told parliament during a presentation on PetroSA's annual report.

She did not provide details of the value of the deal.

PetroSA, which also has exploration acreage in Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to buy new assets and diversify its revenue base. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)