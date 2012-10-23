PRETORIA Oct 23 South African national oil
company PetroSA has reached an exploration agreement with
Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) state oil company, Cohydro
Sarl, South Africa said on Tuesday.
"This important agreement will establish a strategic
cooperation in the activities of pre-exploration, exploration,
development and production of hydrocarbons for the benefit of
both countries," foreign minister Maite Nkoane Mashabane said
after a two-day meeting with DRC officials.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda;
Editing by Ed Cropley)