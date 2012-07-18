(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

CAPE TOWN, July 18 South African competition authorities said on Wednesday national oil company PetroSA could increase its shareholding in the assets it owns jointly with Pioneer Natural Resources off South Africa's south coast.

"These assets comprise key agreements, mineral rights and related assets that enable a firm to engage in offshore oil and natural gas exploration and production," the competition authorities said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)