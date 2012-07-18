(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
CAPE TOWN, July 18 South African competition
authorities said on Wednesday national oil company PetroSA could
increase its shareholding in the assets it owns jointly with
Pioneer Natural Resources off South Africa's south
coast.
"These assets comprise key agreements, mineral rights and
related assets that enable a firm to engage in offshore oil and
natural gas exploration and production," the competition
authorities said in a statement.
