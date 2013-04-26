* State oil firm reports "deviations" in procedures
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, April 26 South Africa's police
anti-corruption unit said on Friday it had opened an
investigation at state oil company PetroSA, which reported
"deviations" in financial procedures that a newspaper said
involved millions of dollars of irregular payments.
In an investigative report published on Friday, the weekly
Mail & Guardian questioned payments made when PetroSA last year
secured crude oil acreage in Ghana through the acquisition of
Sabre Oil and Gas Holding Ltd.
The newspaper alleged "irregular payments" ordered by top
PetroSA managers totalling 200 million rand ($22 million) in
what it called a "feeding frenzy" at the oil company, which
explores for and produces oil and natural gas. It also sells
petrochemical products.
"We are investigating PetroSA, but are not at liberty to
talk about the nature of the investigation," Captain Paul
Ramaloko, a spokesman for the police's special anti-corruption
unit, the Hawks, told Reuters.
Responding to the Mail & Guardian allegations about the
Sabre transaction and a separate plan to buy petrol stations in
South Africa, PetroSA said in a statement that such deals often
required "swift decision making and quick turn-around times".
"In the process of increasing PetroSA's chances of
successfully closing these deals, unfortunately some deviations
from our normal procurement processes have occurred," the
company said.
"These were duly declared in the annual financial report of
last year," it said, adding that its board of directors had
commissioned a review and would report findings to shareholders.
The acquisition of Sabre gave PetroSA access to crude from
the huge Jubilee field in Ghana.
Ghana is one of Africa's newest oil exporters and has been
attracting foreign firms. Oil production from the Jubilee field
ranged from 110,000 to 115,000 barrels a day over the last 3
months, just short of the expected production plateau capacity,
lead operator Tullow Oil said this week.
PetroSA said in its statement that the final price of $500
million "plus contingencies" it paid for Sabre was "favourable
to PetroSA".
About a month ago, the South African government's Central
Energy Fund said an energy ministry probe had discovered
"serious allegations" of top executives at PetroSA, a wholly
owned subsidiary of the CEF, abusing their power.
The government has reported problems of serious
mismanagement and inefficiency in many state-owned companies
over the last few years, and some have also faced corruption
probes.
President Jacob Zuma's ruling African National Congress
(ANC) admits successive corruption scandals have been eroding
confidence in Nelson Mandela's 101-year-old former liberation
movement.
Local media frequently denounce suspected graft in
government circles and the public sector, and investigations are
often announced but relatively few lead to prosecutions.
The spectre of graft has caught the attention of
international investors. Global credit ratings agency Fitch
downgraded South Africa earlier this year citing rising
corruption and deteriorating government performance among its
reasons for the move.
South Africa, under ANC rule since the end of white-minority
control in 1994, has slid in the influential Transparency
International gauge of perceived corruption from 38th in the
world in 2001 when Mandela was president to 69th in 2012.
($1 = 9.0576 South African rand)
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher)