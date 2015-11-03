(adds quotes, details)
CAPE TOWN Nov 3 Global pharmaceutical company,
Pfizer, has partnered with South Africa's Biovac
Institute to produce a potentially life-saving pneumonia vaccine
for infants, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
According to the World Health Organisation, pneumonia is the
leading infectious cause of death among children worldwide,
accounting for 15 percent of all deaths for children under the
age of 5 years.
The five-year partnership, officially announced at Biovac's
Cape Town manufacturing facility, will see technology transfer
and skills upgraded for the production of 'Prevenar 13' vaccine
on a sustainable basis, Science and Technology Minister Naledi
Pandor said.
"There is more that we can do to cut the costs of the
vaccine, and that is to manufacture the vaccine here in Cape
Town," Pandor told a news conference.
Noting that vaccine prices have sky-rocketed over the last
decade, Pandor said the pneumonia vaccine alone used up 40
percent of South Africa's budget for vaccines.
"There won't be an immediate saving because we will still
continue to import ... but in the final analysis, when we get to
2020 we shouldn't be purchasing the vaccine in dollars but as
manufactured in South Africa," Pandor said.
At the moment, government paid 184.90 rand for a single dose
of imported 'Prevenar 13', which each infant needing three doses
of the vaccine, according to the Biovac Institute.
South Africa's government holds a 47.5 percent stake in
Biovac, which currently supplies over 25 million doses of
vaccines a year to fight a range of diseases, including
tuberculosis and polio.
By 2020, it was expected that Biovac, which also supplied
vaccines across Africa, would provide 1 million South African
babies with 3 million doses of the pneumonia vaccine.
An acute respiratory infection that fills the lungs and
caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses, pneumonia killed 935,000
children under the age of 5 in 2013.
The technology transfer takes place over the next five years
and will entail the packaging of labeled syringes first before
manufacturing is expected to start in 2020, Pfizer country
manager, Jennifer Power said.
