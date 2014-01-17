* Drug firms may threaten to cut South Africa investment
* Industry to mobilize voices against reforms
* Govt says campaign "satanic" plot to commit "genocide"
* IP law overhaul follows similar reforms in India
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 South Africa slammed global
pharmaceutical firms on Friday over a covert campaign against
its planned overhaul of intellectual property laws to favour
cheaper generic drugs, accusing them of a "satanic" plot to
commit "genocide".
It is not the first time drugmakers have clashed with
Pretoria. A decade ago the industry was forced to climb down in
a bruising battle over AIDS drugs patents and access to
generics.
The latest fight reflects tension between an industry that
wants to protect its intellectual property and profits as it
pushes further into emerging markets, and governments from India
to Brazil that are determined to increase patients' access to
life-saving treatments.
South Africa is in the final stages of implementing a new
law that would allow generic drugmakers to produce cut-price
copies of patented medicines and make it harder for firms to
register and roll over patents.
Global drugmakers have drawn up a $600,000 publicity
campaign to mobilise local and overseas opposition to the
changes, according to a document written by a drugs industry
lobby group and seen by Reuters.
Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi lashed out at drugmakers
on Friday, saying their campaign was aimed at turning South
Africans against the government.
"It's a conspiracy of satanic magnitude," he said. "This
document can sentence many South Africans to death. This is a
plan for genocide."
Ellen 't Hoen, a campaigner on access to medicines in poor
countries and founding director of the Medicines Patent Pool
that has encouraged companies to share AIDS drug patents, said
the drugmakers' planned campaign was a big mistake.
"How can industry not have learned its lessons after being
burnt so badly before in South Africa?" she said.
Medecins Sans Frontieres, a long-time industry critic, said
reform of South Africa's intellectual property (IP) laws was
long overdue and the drug companies' campaign was "outrageous".
"The draft IP policy includes reforms that are not radical.
For instance, the proposed patent examination system would
reward truly innovative patents and weed out frivolous
applications," said Julia Hill, MSF South Africa Access Advocacy
Officer.
CUTTING HEALTHCARE COSTS
The ruling African National Congress is looking to cut
healthcare costs as it grapples with the world's heaviest
HIV/AIDS caseloads and its biggest treatment programme.
The new law is expected to reduce medicine prices and open
up a fledgling generic drug industry dominated by Aspen
Pharmacare and Adcock Ingram.
Many AIDS drugs are now available as cheap generics - though
newer ones are still patented - but campaigners said the
government proposals could also improve access to costly
treatments for other diseases, including cancer.
The new policy would close a loophole known as
"ever-greening" that allows a drugmaker to make minor changes to
an existing drug or discover a new use for it, and then register
it as a totally new find.
Healthcare activists say South Africa's track record of
approving drug patents shows the need for reform - in 2008 it
granted more than 2,400 patents compared with fewer than 300 in
six years in Brazil.
Brazil and India, both of which have significant domestic
generic drug industries, have taken a particularly tough line in
limiting the award of patents to multinational drugmakers.
In India, this led to a high-profile showdown with Novartis
over the patenting of its best-selling leukaemia drug
Glivec, resulting in a defeat for the Swiss company last
April.
REDUCE INVESTMENT
The South African drug industry document - prepared by U.S.
consultancy Public Affairs Engagement for the lobby group the
Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA) -
outlines a plan to delay the reform at least until after South
Africa's elections in early May by suggesting the new law would
be politically damaging.
"The world cares that South Africa is proposing to take a
wrong turn in economic policy by weakening IP protections. And
by cares, we mean both expresses compassionate concern and will
take action by reducing investment," the document reads.
IPASA members include drugmakers such as Sanofi,
Baxter International, Pfizer and Novartis.
IPASA spokeswoman Val Beaumont confirmed the authenticity of
the document but said the proposals were still under
consideration.
"No part of those proposals have been accepted. No part of
that document has been implemented," she told Reuters.
The industry could now ditch the campaign - which it dubbed
"Almost Political" - because the leaked document has likely
weakened its negotiating position.