UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN, July 29 An indefinite wage strike launched on Friday by around 8,000 South African pharmaceutical workers has caused "very little" disruption at manufacturing and distribution depots, the Pharmaceutical Employers Association said.
Members affiliated to the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) are striking for higher wages, joining their colleagues in the petrochemical sector who started a similar strike on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources