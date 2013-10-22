UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Headline EPS at 41 cents vs 36 cents
* Sales up 7 percent at 30.1 billion rand
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South Africa's second-largest grocer, Pick n Pay, reported a near 14 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, a sign that a costly strategy to win market share and streamline its supply chain is starting to bear fruit.
Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share totalled 41 cents in the six months to Sept. 1 compared with 36 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
Pick n Pay is trailing behind rivals such as Shoprite both operationally and in the stock market due to late investments in the supply chain and the costs of a shopper loyalty programme to protect and win market share.
Chief executive Richard Brasher, the former head of Tesco's UK unit who took over Pick n Pay this year, is widely expected to hasten the business turnaround and help it fend off competition from Wal-Mart unit Massmart.
Pick n Pay said sales increased 7.5 percent to 30.1 billion rand ($3.07 billion), a reflecting an industry-wide slow-down in consumer spending in Africa's biggest economy in the face of rising fuel costs and high household debt. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources