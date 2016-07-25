UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN, July 25 Minority shareholders at South African retailer Pick n Pay on Monday voted in favour of changing the ownership structure to increase its free float in a bid to boost demand for its stock.
Minority shareholders at the general meeting, held at company's Cape Town-based headquarters, voted on average 82.5 percent in favour of the resolutions, officials said.
Shares in Pick n Pay Holdings, which holds a controlling stake, hit an all-time high when the changes were proposed last month. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources