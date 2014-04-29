Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, April 29 South Africa's financial services regulator is investigating potential insider trading in shares of mid-cap technology firm Pinnacle Holdings, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Solly Keetse, the head of the Department of Market Abuse at South Africa's Financial Services Board, told Reuters the regulator had launched a formal investigation into "possible insider trading in the shares of Pinnacle."
A Pinnacle director, Takalani Tshivhase, was arrested in March on charges he offered a bribe to a senior police official in order to win a contract for the company, a charge he has denied.
However the company waited 20 days to disclose the arrest, during which time Tshivhase and other directors sold Pinnacle shares. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)