UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
PRETORIA Feb 19 A South African magistrate adjourned the bail hearing held at a Pretoria court for global track star Oscar Pistorius until 0700 GMT on Wednesday.
Pistorius has been charged with murdering his girlfriend at his Pretoria home last week. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.