PRETORIA Feb 22 South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was awarded bail on Friday after being accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The decision by Magistrate Desmond Nair drew cheers from Pistorius' family and supporters at the Pretoria magistrate's court, although athlete was unmoved when the decision was read.

