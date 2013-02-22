UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
PRETORIA Feb 22 A South African court set bail for athlete Oscar Pistorius at 1 million rand ($113,000) on Friday and postponed his murder trial until June 4.
Pistorius, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend at his home in Pretoria on Valentine's Day, was also ordered by Magistrate Desmond Nair to surrender his passports and avoid his home and all witnesses in the case. ($1 = 8.8750 South African rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.