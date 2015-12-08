PRETORIA Dec 8 A South African court on Tuesday granted bail to paralympian Oscar Pistorius after he was convicted of murder for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013, with the judge saying the athlete did not pose a flight risk.

The Supreme Court last Thursday upgraded the 29-year-old athlete's sentence to murder from culpable homicide, South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

Known as "Blade Runner" because of the carbon fibre prosthetic blades he used to race, Pistorius now faces a minimum 15-year jail sentence for murdering his girlfriend. A new sentence will be handed down at a later date. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)