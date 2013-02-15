UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
PRETORIA Feb 15 South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, was charged in a Pretoria court on Friday with murdering his girlfriend.
The global sports star broke down in tears after being charged.
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.