PRETORIA Feb 20 A South African police investigator said on Wednesday he wants to charge global track star Oscar Pistorius with possession of illegal weapons after an unlicenced .38 handgun and ammunition were found in his home.

Pistorius is facing a bail hearing on a charge of murdering his girlfriend at his home. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)