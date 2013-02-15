UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius disputes a murder charge laid against him on Friday "in the strongest possible terms," his agent said in a statement.
Pistorius was charged with shooting dead his girlfriend in the early hours of Thursday.
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.