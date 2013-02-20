PRETORIA Feb 20 A bail hearing for Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius, accused of murdering his girlfriend, reopened in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Pistorius told the court on Tuesday he shot model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door at his home, thinking she was an intruder. Prosecutors are expected to call police investigators to back their claim Pistorius meant to kill her. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)