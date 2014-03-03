PRETORIA, March 3 "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius
arrived at the Pretoria High Court on Monday for the start of
his murder trial, opening a decisive chapter in the story of
the rise and fall of one of the world's best known athletes.
Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva
Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013. The 27-year-old argues that
it was a tragic case of mistaken identity and that he mistook
Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in the toilet.
The state says he meant to kill whoever was behind the
toilet door.
