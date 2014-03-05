* Pistorius feared damage to reputation, court hears
PRETORIA, March 5 "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius
told a friend to take the blame for him accidentally firing a
pistol under the table in a packed Johannesburg restaurant in
January 2013, a month before he killed his girlfriend, his
murder trial heard on Wednesday.
Testifying at the trial of the South African Olympic and
Paralympic track star, professional boxer Kevin Lerena described
how he, Pistorius and two others had been having dinner at
Tashas restaurant when the gun went off.
The charge of firing a gun in a public place is part of
prosecution attempts to portray the 27-year-old athlete, who
shot dead model Reeva Steenkamp on Feb. 14 last year, as a
firearms-obsessed hot-head.
Pistorius denies murdering Steenkamp, saying he fired four
rounds from a 9 mm pistol through a locked toilet door at his
luxury Pretoria home after mistaking her for an intruder.
Lerena, who goes by the ring name "The KO Kid", said one of
the group at the table in Tashas, Darren Fresco, passed his
pistol under the table to Pistorius during the lunch, telling
him there was "one up", indicating a round was in the chamber.
"A shot went off. Then there was just complete silence,"
Lerena said. "I looked down at the floor and exactly where I
looked down, where my foot was, there was a hole in the floor."
"I had a little graze on my toe, but I wasn't hurt," he
added.
Restaurant owner Jason Loupis told the court 220 diners had
been present at the time. A child was sitting at the table next
to Pistorius, his wife Maria added in her testimony.
"TAKE THE BLAME"
Pistorius immediately apologised to his friends and checked
they had not been hurt, but then turned to Fresco and asked him
to take responsibility, Lerena said.
"'Please take the blame for me - there's too much media hype
around me'," Lerena quoted Pistorius as saying. "'Take the blame
because this can be big.'"
When the restaurant owners came up to investigate, Fresco
told them the gun had fallen out of the pocket of his tracksuit
trousers.
"I said to him 'What's the first rule of owning a gun?
Safety first?'" Maria Loupis said. "He said 'Yes' and I hit him
over the head."
Pistorius paid the bill and the group left, she added.
At the Pretoria High Court, Pistorius' defence team wound up
its cross-examination of a third prosecution witness who said he
had heard shouts and screams from Pistorius' house before shots
were fired on the night Steenkamp died.
Earlier, lead defence advocate Barry Roux tried to undermine
the testimony of wife and husband Michelle Burger and Charl
Johnson, who lived 177 metres (195 yards) away in an adjacent
housing complex, as being too similar to be credible.
"You could just as well have stood together in the witness
box," he said, earning his second rebuke of the three-day-old
trial from Judge Thokozile Masipa.
Besides denying murder, Pistorius, who had his disabled
lower legs amputated as a baby and now runs on carbon fibre
prosthetic "blades", has pleaded not guilty to the Tashas gun
charge.
He is also accused of putting a bullet through the sun roof
of a former girlfriend's car in a separate incident.
The trial is being broadcast daily on live television, a
first for South Africa, although most witnesses have asked for
their faces not to be shown to protect their identity.
Johnson, the neighbour, said on Wednesday he had received
"intimidating" phone calls the previous night from people who
had heard his phone number read out in court during his wife's
earlier cross-examination.
