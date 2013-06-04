Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
PRETORIA, June 4 A South African magistrate on Tuesday postponed the murder trial of global sports star Oscar Pistorius until August 19 after lawyers asked for time to prepare for the case.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by David Dolan)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.