UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
PRETORIA Feb 15 South African prosecutors will argue that international sports star Oscar Pistorius committed premeditated murder when he shot his girlfriend dead at his luxury home, they told a Pretoria court on Friday.
'Blade Runner' Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, broke down in tears after being formally charged in the court with the murder of his girlfriend the previous day.
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.