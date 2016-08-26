JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African Judge Thokozile Masipa on Friday rejected an application by state prosecutors to appeal Oscar Pistorius' six-year murder sentence, saying the petition had no reasonable prospects of success.

Masipa had sentenced the Paralympic gold medallist in July for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013, but the prosecution had said the decision was too lenient. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)