PRETORIA Feb 19 Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius fired four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp, hitting her three times, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.

Pistorius also fired through a bathroom at Steemkamp, who died at his luxury Pretoria home last week, the prosecutor said at a bail hearing. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)