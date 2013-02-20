UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
PRETORIA Feb 20 A witness heard a gunshot at the home of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, followed by screams and then more shots, a detective told a court on Wednesday.
Pistorius has been charged with murdering his girlfriend at his home last week. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.