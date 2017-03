JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa's platinum industry has lost 4.4 billion rand ($405 million) in revenue so far due to a four-week strike in the mines, the worlds three biggest platinum producers said on Wednesday.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin also said in a joint statement that their latest pay offer to striking miners of 7-9 percent over three years pushed the boundary of what was affordable and sustainable.