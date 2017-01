JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Wage talks are at a "critical stage" between South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin, the union's president said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a mining conference, Joseph Mathunjwa would not say if AMCU had moved from its original demands of close to 50 percent pay hike. Amplats' chief executive said on Wednesday that his company was "fairly close" to sealing a wage agreement with AMCU and other unions. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)