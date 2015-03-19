* Amplats plans to sell Rustenburg, Union mines
* Company to focus more on its mechanised mines
* Workers not a "piece of equipment" -union leader
(Adds AMCU comments after meeting with Amplats' CEO)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South Africa's Anglo
American Platinum could give an indication of who plans
to buy its Rustenburg assets by June, the president of the AMCU
union said on Thursday after meeting the firm's CEO.
Amplats, the world's top producer of the white metal, has
said it plans to focus on its more mechanised mines and sell its
labour-intensive operations, including the Rustenburg and Union
assets after the strike further damaged their viability.
Mathunjwa said he met Amplats Chief Executive Chris Griffith
on Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposed sale of the mines
where the union led a record five-month wage strike last year.
"By June, we will be seeing a clearer indication of who will
be buying and what will be happening," Joseph Mathunjwa,
president of the hardline Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), told Reuters.
"We made it clear from the onset that we want to know who is
buying and if workers can have an equity interest. We want to
make sure that whoever is buying is not a bogus company."
Mathunjwa said Amplats had informed the union the firm was
scouting for potential buyers of the two mines it plans to sell.
Amplats was not immediately available for comment.
The Amplats mines' profitability were dealt a blow when
unions won pay increases of up to 20 percent following the
strike that ended in June last year.
The work stoppage also affected production at Amplats rivals
Impala Platinum and Lonmin .
Earlier, Mathunjwa told reporters in a briefing that
"workers cannot be treated as piece of equipment... workers must
have a say in these assets at the end of the day."
AMCU gained popularity after the platinum belt strike and
snatched members off the once unrivalled National Union of
Mineworkers, sparking a wave of violence in a bloody turf war.
GOLD WAGE TALKS
The union has also expanded into the gold and coal sectors
where two-year wage agreements will expire in end-June.
Wage talks are expected to be bruising with NUM, which
represents 57 percent of workers in the gold sector, saying it
could demand 100 percent increases.
Mathunjwa said AMCU would submit its members' wage demands
in mid-April.
"I don't expect anything good (from the negotiations)
because workers are being treated as slaves, it's a slave and
master, so we have to cut that chain," Mathunjwa said.
(Editing by James Macharia)