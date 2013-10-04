UPDATE 1-Nearly all Berlin flights cancelled due to strike
* Tens of thousands of travellers stranded (Adds airline responses, updates number of flights cancelled)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Platinum operations around the South African mining city of Rustenburg will face restrictions on the amount of water they can use due to measures imposed to deal with a drought, the Department of Water Affairs said on Friday.
"The Rustenburg local council is about to introduce water restrictions. The platinum mines will be affected though I'm not aware to what extent they will be affected," department spokesman Themba Khumalo said.
* Tens of thousands of travellers stranded (Adds airline responses, updates number of flights cancelled)
March 10 Centrica Storage Ltd on Friday received approval from energy regulator Ofgem to reduce the minimum capacity of the Rough gas storage facility, Britain's largest, to zero for the 2017/2018 storage year, it said.
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)