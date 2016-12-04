JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 A South African police
watchdog has recommended that suspended national commissioner
Riah Phiyega be deemed unfit to hold office and dismissed, the
City Press weekly newspaper reported on Sunday.
Phiyega was the country's top-ranking police official when
police killed 34 striking workers near Lonmin's Marikana
mine in 2012.
She was suspended by South African President Jacob Zuma last
year pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct.
Reuters was not able to contact Phiyega for immediate
comment but her lawyer, Sandile July, told the eNCA channel: "We
have no idea what is in the report", declining to make further
comment.
The police shootings were South Africa's worst since the end
of apartheid and have become known as the "Marikana massacre".
The Democratic Alliance, the official opposition party, said
in a statement that the report recommending Phiyega's dismissal
should be produced in parliament, adding that reports indicated
that it has been ready since November 13.
Zuma appointed Phiyega in June 2012, after sacking her
predecessor Bheki Cele over the irregular signing of a lease for
a new police headquarters worth nearly $100 million.
Cele's predecessor, Jackie Selebi, also did not complete his
term after he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 15
years in prison. He died last year while on medical parole.
