PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has received the final report submitted by a watchdog investigating allegations of misconduct of the suspended national police commissioner, his office said on Thursday.
Zuma launched an investigation into Riah Phiyega's role in the 2012 killing of 34 miners by officers during a violent wildcat strike over pay at the Marikana mine run by platinum producer Lonmin .
She was suspended by Zuma last year pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct.
"President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations in order to take any necessary action," the president's office said in a statement.
A newspaper reported on Dec. 4 that the watchdog has recommended that Phiyega be dismissed, but there has been no official confirmation of the claim. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)