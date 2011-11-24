JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa needs to
clarify its position on key policy issues such as
nationalisation to restore foreign confidence in the country's
investment environment, the ruling ANC's treasurer general
Mathews Phosa said on Thursday.
"We speak with two voices on nationalisation. We speak with
two voices on Wal-Mart. One of the voices must die," Phosa told
an ANC business forum meeting in Johannesburg.
"Let's speak with one voice on policy."
Investors have been unnerved by calls from within the
African National Congress - led by suspended youth wing leader
Julius Malema - to nationalise mines in Africa's biggest
economy.
Phosa said policy uncertainty was hurting investment.
Competition authorities approved a $2.4 deal between retail
giant Wal-Mart and local discount chain Massmart
but some government departments are challenging the
conditions of the deal.
Phosa said South Africa also need to tackle its labour
market regulations to fast track job creation in a country where
a quarter of the labour force is unemployed.
"The longer we fail to tackle the issue, the longer it will
take us to find a sustainable solution to our fundamental
challenges of job creation and poverty reduction," he said.
South Africa has shed more than a million jobs since its
recession in 2009 - the first in nearly two decades.
Phosa said it will be difficult for South Africa to create
new jobs given the ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone.
He said the country should see Moody's lowering of the
outlook on its A3 rating as a wake-up call to "act proactively
to address some of the risks to our long-term growth".
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda, editing by Ed Stoddard)