BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
JOHANNESBURG, April 1 The treasurer general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), one of the party's highest-ranking officials, said on Saturday he had "reservations" about this week's cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan ousted as finance minister. "I have my reservations on the process followed and the manner in which this cabinet reshuffle was done," Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
President Jacob Zuma's sacking of the widely-respected Gordhan shook South African markets on Friday, undermining his authority and threatening to split the ANC that has governed since the end of apartheid. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes