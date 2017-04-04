JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.

The reshuffle has triggered divisions within the party.

S&P Global Ratings cited the dismissal of respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as one reason for its downgrade of South Africa to "junk" in an unscheduled review on Monday, which sparked calls from several quarters for Zuma to quit.

(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)