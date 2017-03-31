JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Banking Association said on Friday that changing the finance minister and deputy finance minister raised "alarming concerns" for fiscal discipline issues.

President Jacob Zuma replaced Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday and appointed Sfiso Buthelezi as deputy finance minister, replacing Mcebisi Jonas, along with various other changes of ministers and their deputies. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)