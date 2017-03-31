PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Banking Association said on Friday that changing the finance minister and deputy finance minister raised "alarming concerns" for fiscal discipline issues.
President Jacob Zuma replaced Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday and appointed Sfiso Buthelezi as deputy finance minister, replacing Mcebisi Jonas, along with various other changes of ministers and their deputies. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister