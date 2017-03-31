JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he told President Jacob Zuma that he disagreed with his decision to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"I told the President so, that I would not agree with him on his reasoning to remove the minister of finance," Ramaphosa told reporters. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)