UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he told President Jacob Zuma that he disagreed with his decision to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
"I told the President so, that I would not agree with him on his reasoning to remove the minister of finance," Ramaphosa told reporters. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California