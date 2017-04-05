JOHANNESBURG, April 5 Ratings firm Moody's said on Wednesday it was placing South Africa's state power firm Eskom's credit rating on review for a downgrade, citing the risk of the country's institutional, economic and fiscal strength deteriorating after President Jacob Zuma dismissed a respected finance minister last week.

On Monday, S&P cut South Africa's credit level to junk status over growing concerns of political and policy instability following Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffle last Thursday.

