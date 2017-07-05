NEWSMAKER-Finance firms need freedom to choose location after Brexit
* FCA's Bailey says no need for 'mirroring' of rules after Brexit
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday he would challenge in court a proposal by the anti-graft watchdog to change the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability to focus instead on growth.
"The Minister believes that the proposed constitutional amendment is not necessary. The Constitution does not contemplate the protection of the currency for its own sake, but specifically in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth," the ministry said in a statement.
"There is no intention in the part of the executive to amend the constitution in any manner." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose legal challenges to her recommendation that the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed, saying her proposal was "misunderstood", eNCA television reported on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric said on Thursday that it had acted in good faith to meet EU disclosure requirements, after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal.