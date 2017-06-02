PRETORIA, June 2 South Africa's Finance Minister
Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he would not be implicated in
documents leaked to the media that allegedly expose
influence-peddling in government.
Gigaba said allegations he was involved in anything untoward
were "made to impugn my integrity and is meant to divert us from
the work of transformation and growing the economy" adding that
he had "done no wrong".
Some South African media reported on Thursday they had
access to over 100,000 leaked documents and emails that showed
improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by business
friends of President Jacob Zuma.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by
Joe Brock)