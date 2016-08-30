JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa's ruling party
said on Tuesday that ministers who are summoned by police to
answer questions should do so, days after Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan declined to obey a police summons.
Gordhan said on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong and had
no legal obligation to obey a police summons over the probe into
whether he used a surveillance unit set up at the tax service
when he was in charge to spy on politicians.
"The minister must cooperate with processes, if he has no
case to answer he can only prove that through processes," said
the African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe,
comments that weakened the rand and bonds.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Dominic Evans)