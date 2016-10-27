JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 South African finance
minister Pravin Gordhan declined on Thursday to respond to a
question on whether he was confident of the support from his
party, the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
"I'm not going to answer that," he told guests at a
breakfast meeting hosted by media outlet Fin24.
Gordhan is facing charges that, while running the tax
agency, he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy
commissioner and re-hired him as a consultant, costing the tax
agency about 1.1 million rand ($79,000).
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Louise Ireland)