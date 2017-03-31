PRETORIA, March 31 South Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday an intelligence report President Jacob Zuma used as justification to fire him was "absolute nonsense".

Gordhan also said during a televised press conference in Pretoria on Friday that he had been "sickened" by allegations that he had secret meetings to undermine the government during an investor roadshow abroad. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)