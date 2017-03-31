JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told public broadcaster SABC TV on Friday that the government would remain stable after the sacking of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and would tell ratings agencies that its institutions were strong.

President Jacob Zuma's midnight sacking of his finance minister shook South African financial markets and increased the chances of costly downgrades to its investment grade sovereign ratings. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)