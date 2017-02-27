BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln
* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million
JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over allegations that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways (SAA).
City Press newspaper reported on Sunday the Hawks is investigating allegations that Jonas used his political influence to secure U.S. aircraft company AAR Corp contracts to supply components and tyres to the state airline.
"For now that investigation is still at an enquiry level and once we pick up anything then a case docket will then be opened. There is not even a case docket," Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has emerged as favorite to win control of Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling shareholder has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential acquisitions.