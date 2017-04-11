JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's top court said on Tuesday it had granted the United Democratic Movement the right to present its application to impose a secret ballot vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, SABC television reported.

The rand extended its gains to 1 percent against the dollar in response to the news. Opposition parties have said that the vote on April 18 could have a chance of success if it is held by secret ballot, but the ruling ANC party, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)