JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 South Africa's main trade union group and a member of the ruling political alliance will campaign for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ruling party leader, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Zuma is expected to stand down as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) at its national conference scheduled for December next year. South Africa's next president is due to take over in 2019 when Zuma's second five-year tenure ends.

The ANC rules Africa's most indistrialised country in a tri-partite alliance with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Communist Party. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)