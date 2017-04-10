UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Monday that marches last week across the country that drew tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation demonstrated that racism was real.
Zuma made the remarks during a memorial to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the assassination anti-apartheid and Communist Party leader Chris Hani, whose murder almost derailed the negotiations that led to the end of apartheid rule. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts