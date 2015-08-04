(Corrects date to Aug. 4)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 South African opposition
firebrand Julius Malema appeared in court charged with money
laundering, racketeering and corruption on Tuesday, kicking off
a hearing that could see President Jacob Zuma's most vocal
critic jailed.
Malema - who has himself regularly accused the government of
corruption and urged Zuma to pay back millions of dollars of
state funds spent on renovating his home - has dismissed the
charges as politically motivated.
Prosecutors say the case relates to a government contract
worth 52 million rand ($4 million) awarded by a provincial
department to a company in which Malema held a stake through his
family trust. The contract was for the construction of roads in
Malema's home region.
He is accused of "improperly" receiving the cash for the
contract in a conspiracy involving state tenders.
Malema, expelled from the ruling African National Congress
in 2012 for ill-discipline, joked with journalists and posed for
pictures in a dark suit and red tie before the hearing in
Polokwane, capital of his northern native Limpopo province.
Since his expulsion he has presented himself as a champion
for impoverished blacks whose lives have changed little since
apartheid ended in 1994.
He now heads the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF),
the second largest opposition group, and has in recent weeks
rallied supporters with calls for Zuma to "pay back the money".
Opposition parties called the upgrades to Zuma's rural home
lavish and wasteful and Public Protector Thuli Madonsela last
year recommended he refund some of the money.
But allies have defended the work, saying a swimming pool
was needed for fire-fighting purposes and an animal enclosure
was required to prevent cattle and chickens from setting off
motion detectors.
Malema headed the ANC's powerful youth wing and played a
pivotal part in Zuma's rise to power before he fell out with the
president and party.
($1 = 12.7104 rand)
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia and
Andrew Heavens)