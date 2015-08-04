* Hailed as victory by divisive opposition figure
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 A judge threw out corruption
charges against South African opposition firebrand Julius Malema
on Tuesday, a ruling hailed as a major victory by the vocal
critic of President Jacob Zuma.
Malema had been accused of money laundering, racketeering
and fraud relating to government contracts. But Judge George
Mothle said he had waited too long for his trial after a string
of postponements, and told him: "You are free to go."
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)said the move did
not constitute an acquittal and the action could be revived at a
later date. But political analyst Nic Borain said the outcome
was an embarrassment and showed the state's "general
incompetence to assemble a case".
"If this was a conspiracy to besmirch Malema's name, it
looks like it was carried out very poorly," Borain said.
Malema, once a leading figure in the ruling African National
Congress (ANC), had regularly dismissed the charges as a
government conspiracy to silence and discredit him.
"I stand in front of you, an innocent man," Malema told
journalists and supporters outside the Polokwane High Court in
his northern home province of Limpopo.
"There are no allegations whatsoever but I know, because we
are dealing with dogs, they are going to manufacture something
new. They are free to do that."
RENEWED CHARGES POSSIBLE
Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 for ill-discipline,
in one of the biggest fractures in the party that dominates
South African politics.
He now heads the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF),
the second largest opposition group, regularly accuses the
government of corruption and presents himself as a champion for
impoverished blacks whose lives have changed little since
apartheid ended in 1994.
"This is not an acquittal, the matter was just struck off
the roll, the department of public prosecutions can be
approached to reinstate the matter," National Prosecuting
Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told the ENCA television
channel.
The charges against Malema related to a government contract
worth 52 million rand ($4 million) awarded by a provincial
department to a company in which Malema held a stake through his
family trust. The contract was for the construction of roads in
Malema's home region.
Malema was accused of improperly receiving the cash for the
contract in a conspiracy involving state tenders.
Malema, who once headed the ANC's powerful youth wing and
played a pivotal part in Zuma's rise to power, has urged the
president to pay back millions of dollars of state funds spent
on renovating his home.
($1 = 12.7104 rand)
