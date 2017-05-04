(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG May 4 South Africa's High Court on
Thursday ordered President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his
decision last month to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a
cabinet reshuffle that led to sovereign debt downgrades, eNCA
television said.
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) had filed the court
application to compel Zuma to give his reasons for the
reshuffle, which triggered large street protests against the
president and led to more calls for his resignation.
The DA has also called for a no-confidence motion against
Zuma in parliament.
"We got the order that we wanted with some very minor
adaptations and it allows us now to go ahead with the main
review application into the rationality of dropping Mr Gordhan
from the cabinet," James Selfe, DA lawmaker and head of its
executive, said.
The opposition and even some members within Zuma's cabinet,
including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, said at the time
that Zuma removed Gordhan on the basis of a "spurious"
intelligence report.
That report accused the former finance minister and his
deputy Mcebisi Jonas of plotting with banks in London to
undermine the South African economy. Jonas was also fired by
Zuma.
"We expect that document to be part of the record," said
Selfe, referring to the intelligence report.
Ramaphosa usually publicly backs Zuma and his criticism of
Gordhan's sacking was a sign of deepening divisions in the
ruling African National Congress that are likely to worsen until
the party elects a new leader in December.
It was not immediately clear if Zuma would appeal Thursday's
ruling.
In a bid to reassure markets, Zuma has said that he expected
the addition of several younger ministers would add energy to
his cabinet.
He has so far not given any specific reasons for removing
Gordhan and replacing him with new Finance Minister Malusi
Gigaba.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia)